Inflation is likely to pick up again in 2021 – Natixis

The COVID-19 crisis with rising unemployment and excessive stocks has led to very low headline and core inflation in 2020, around 0%. This low inflation, together with the prospect of lower potential growth after the crisis than before, has revived the debate on the risk of deflation but economists at Natixis do not believe there is a risk of deflation.
Key quotes
“Financial markets expect inflation in the United States and the Eurozone to normalise in 2021, which is consistent with: the recovery in activity and the reduction in stocks; the upswing in commodity prices from the lows in 2020; the fact that companies will take advantage of the improvement in activity to pass part of their cost increases on to their prices. For the same reasons, inflation picked up again in 2010-2011 in the aftermath of the subprime crisis.”
“It is likely that potential growth will be lower after the COVID-19 crisis than it was before given the loss of human capital due to the rise in unemployment and the lasting crisis in certain economic sectors and the decline in investment and therefore in available capital. However, monetary policies will remain very expansionary and real interest rates will remain persistently negative in the US and the Eurozone and close to zero in Japan. This means that real interest rates (both short-term and long-term) will remain permanently lower than real potential growth (and even lower than real growth from 2021 onwards).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2900 on renewed Brexit optimism
GBP/USD jumps back above 1.2900 on reports that the UK will continue its efforts to reach a trade deal with the EU beyond the Oct. 15 deadline. All eyes on the Brexit meeting between UK PM Johnson the EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1700 ahead of ECB-speak
EUR/USD slips towards 1.1700 ahead of speeches by ECB policymakers. Weak inflation and coronavirus concerns undermine the common currency. Sustained risk-off boosts the dollar's demand and adds to the downside pressure.
Gold steadily climbs back closer to $1900 mark, fresh session tops
Gold recovered around $15 from intraday swing lows and refreshed daily tops during the early European session, with bulls now eyeing a move beyond the $1900 mark.
Crypto bull run seems imminent
The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green but mainly characterized by minor price movements. The flagship cryptocurrency is lock-step trading at $11,400 after the recent rejection from $11,800.
WTI fails to keep bounce off 100-EMA, holds $40.00 amid bullish MACD
WTI prints mild losses after stepping back from $40.76 the previous day. 100-day EMA, bullish MACD challenge oil sellers ahead of the weekly low. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a one-month-old horizontal line can question bulls.