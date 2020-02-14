Indonesia's trade deficit to widen in January - Reuters poll

Another survey of analysts conducted by Reuters showed on Friday, Indonesia is likely to report a bigger trade deficit in January, as both exports and imports are likely to weaken starting out a new year.

Key Findings:

“The median forecast of 12 analysts in the poll was for a $270 million deficit in January, compared with December’s revised $61.7 million deficit.

Exports were seen up by 1.19% on-year in the month, which would be a second straight month that exports expand.

January’s imports likely fell 5.66% on-year, which would be a seventh straight month of contraction, compared with December’s drop of 5.59%.”