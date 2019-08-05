Indonesia's GDP expands 5.17% y/y in Q2, beats estimates – USD/IDR keeps 7-week highs

Indonesia's economy expanded more-than-expected in the second quarter of 2019, the latest government data showed on Monday.

Southeast Asia's largest economy grew 5.17% in April-June from a year earlier vs. 5.07% growth seen in Q1 2019 and 5.06% expectations.

On a quarterly, Indonesian gross domestic product (GDP) jumped by 4.20% in Q2 2019 vs. -0.52% previous and +4.20% expected

The GDP growth rate was still below the government's growth target for last year of 5.4% and way below the 7% level that President Joko Widodo pledged to achieve.

Despite the upbeat Indonesian growth figures, the Indonesian Rupiah remains at seven-week lows against the US dollar, tracking the slide in the Chinese Yuan amid US-China trade woes. USD/IDR flirts with multi-week tops of 14,260 levels, up +0.60% so far.