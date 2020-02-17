Indonesian FinMin Indrawati urges EU companies to avail tax holiday, USD/IDR hits 3-day lows

Speaking at the Indonesia Economic and Investment Outlook 2020 co-held by the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and EuroCham Indonesia, the country’s Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati urged European companies operating in Indonesia to utilize tax holiday, in a bid to take advantage of the fiscal incentive schemes and in turn boost investment.

Key Quotes

I am really hoping that other European countries would participate and become our top investors.

Some 1,100 European companies are currently recorded to be operating in Indonesia.

This remains a small figure for Europe, as such a big continent, to be the largest economic partner for the Southeast Asian region. Thus, I hope EuroCham would bring more companies to this country.

Rupiah at three-day tops

Amid China’s support measures to cushion the blow of the coronavirus’ negative impact on the economy and downbeat Indonesian Trade data, the USD/IDR pair hit a new three-day low at 13,652 in the last minutes.

The comments by the Indonesian Finance Minister could have likely bolstered the IDR bulls.