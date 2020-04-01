Indonesian FinMin Indrawati: Authorities are prepared for even the worst-case scenario

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Wednesday, the authorities are prepared for even the worst-case scenario, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Additional comments
Indonesia has improved protocol to prevent financial crisis amid covid-19 outbreak.
Financial authorities see gdp growth at 2.3% in 2020, but may see 0.4% contraction under worse scenario.
Household consumption in indonesia seen very week, investment, exports seen plunging.
Expecting 10% drop in govt revenue due to weak tax collection, falling commodity prices.
Indonesia's scenarios for 2020 budget assumptions include avg rupiah exchange rate at 17,500 to 20,000 a dollar.
Indonesia's annual inflation rate assumed in 2020 budget seen at 3.9%-5.1%.
Central bank’s purchase of government bonds as stipulated in new rules will be regulated "very carefully".
New corporate tax rate of 22% effective in 2020-2021, rate to be cut to 20% in 2022.
Indonesia's new regulation includes provision to tax nonresident internet-based companies.
Indonesia has put in place safeguard to prevent moral hazard as it takes "extraordinary measures" to fight COVID-19.
USD/IDR reaction
USD/IDR is printing a new five-day high at 16,430, up 0.80% on a daily basis, as the broad US dollar rebound and Indonesian growth forecast downgrade underpin the spot.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Rebound remains capped below 108.00
USD/JPY reverses an uptick to near 108.00 amid losses in the Japanese equities and S&P 500 futures while fresh US dollar selling also collaborates with the latest leg down in the spot.
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6150 despite upbeat China Caixin PMI
AUD/USD is struggling to draw bids on the back of a better-than-expected China manufacturing data. The anti-risk sentiment seen in equities is likely keeping the AUD under pressure. RBA's minutes said the policymakers have a low appetite for negative rates.
Oil prices are poor predictors of recession
In the last four decades crude oil price movement in the half year before a recession shows little indication the commodity anticipated the coming slowdown. Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent.
Gold: Better bid, but remains in bearish territory below $1,594
Gold is reporting gains as the dollar is trading in a sideways manner. A break above $1,594 is needed to invalidate the bearish outlook. The yellow metal is flashing green alongside a mixed action in the Asian stocks.
WTI: Mildly positive despite coronavirus-led risk aversion
WTI extends recovery gains, recently off high, amid risk-off markets following heavy API inventory build. China’s Caixin PMI followed the footsteps of official activity data in flashing upbeat marks. The Trump-Putin talk suggested the leaders are concerned over oil prices. EIA data, virus headlines in the spotlight.