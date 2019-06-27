Indian Govt Sources: India's applied tariffs are well within WTO bound rates

Reuters reports the latest comments by the Indian government sources, as they speak about the latest tariffs imposed on the US.

Key Headlines:

India's applied tariffs are well within WTO bound rates. India's tariffs are not that high compared to other developing countries. US peak tariffs on some items are much higher than India.

These comments come after the US President Trump expressed his displeasure on the latest tariffs imposed by India on the US.

Meanwhile, the Indian Rupee continues its recovery mode, knocking-off USD/INR to daily lows near 69.20 region.