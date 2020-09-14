Indian economy to contract 6% this financial year - Barclays

According to investment bank Barclays, India's economy is expected to contract by 6% in the financial year April 2020 to March 2021.

The economy contracted by 23.9% year-on-year in the April to June period, as the coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions brought the activity to a standstill.

The restrictions have been eased over the past few weeks, allowing for an economic recovery. However, Barclays believes the activity remained depressed in August due to local lockdowns.