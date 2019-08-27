India: Striking the right balance – Standard Chartered

Anubhuti Sahay, head of South Asia Economic Research at Standard Chartered, notes that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accepted the much awaited Jalan Committee report on 26 August.
Key Quotes
“The government had charged the six-member Jalan Committee in late December 2018 with (1) assessing the RBI’s economic capital framework, (2) evaluating whether the RBI was holding excess capital after factoring in adequate risk provision and (3) recommending a suitable dividend distribution policy from the RBI to the government. The report was expected by April 2019, but was delayed.”
“Markets have focused on this report, as any one-off excess capital transfer from the RBI to the government could assuage worries about potential slippage in the fiscal deficit, and thus reduce risks of additional market borrowings in FY20 (year ending March 2020).”
“Jalan committee recommendations are still likely to be positive for the rates market for two reasons. First, the estimated excess capital transfer of INR 530bn will be made in one move instead of being staggered over three to five years. Hence, windfall revenue in FY20 is likely to be strong. Second, based on the Committee’s assessment of dividend policy after factoring in risk provision, the RBI will be able to transfer a record-high dividend of INR 1.24tn (1trn after factoring in an interim dividend payment) in FY20.”
“Overall, the government is likely to receive additional revenue inflows of INR 600bn (0.3% of GDP) over the budgeted amount for FY20 – no excess capital transfer was pencilled into the budget, while INR 900bn was pencilled in as an RBI dividend payment to the government. This is likely to assuage worries about fiscal slippage – we estimate that the FY20 fiscal deficit target faced a slippage risk of 0.5% of GDP on ambitious tax targets.”
“As most of the excess revenue is likely to be used to contain any fiscal slippage in FY20, room for fiscal stimulus remains limited, in our view. On the margin, as the excess capital transfer would happen only in FY20, some market participants may be concerned about fiscal pressures in FY21.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.1100 after German GDP, amid trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100 after losing ground on Monday as the US and China expressed calm on trade talks following a turbulent Friday. Today, markets are marginally less optimistic.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2250 as UK opposition plots next moves
GBP/USD is rising above 1.2250. Opposition leaders will meet today to plot the next moves to stop a hard Brexit. Divisions prevail. PM Johnson reiterated his stance the UK must leave by October 31.
USD/JPY erases a part of Monday’s strong recovery, back near mid-105.00s
US-China trade uncertainties provided a goodish lift to the JPY’s safe-haven status. Weaker US bond yields weighed on the USD and added to the intraday selling bias. Traders now look forward to US Consumer Confidence data for some fresh impetus.
Gold steadily climbs back above $1530 level
Gold prices edged higher through the early European session on Tuesday and touched a fresh intraday high level of $1535 in the last hour. US-China trade uncertainty continues to benefit traditional safe-haven assets.
Cryptos: Getting worse before bulls return – Confluence Detector
Bulls must be on the beach – each time that cryptocurrencies rise – they lose momentum and slip back down. Luckily for cryptos, bears are also hard to spot – perhaps stuck in the woods.