India: Q2-FY20 GDP growth slowed to a six-and-a-half-year low – Standard Chartered

Commenting on the second quarter (the fiscal year 2019-2020) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from India on Friday, "GDP growth slowed to a six-and-a-half-year low on broad-based weakness across sectors," noted Standard Chartered analysts.
Key quotes
"We maintain our GDP growth forecast at 5.3% for FY20 (year ending March 2020), as Q2-FY20 real GDP growth at 4.5% and gross value added (GVA) at 4.3%, were in line with expectations. We highlight three takeaways from the six-and-a-half-year low quarterly GDP growth print."
"First, the slowdown has been broad-based; most sectors recorded economic activity slipping to a multi-year low. For instance, growth in industry was the weakest since the series began in 2011-12, as manufacturing contracted on demand weakness.
"Second, robust government spending and a reduced net export deficit contributed significantly to headline GDP. In fact, GDP excluding net exports was the weakest since FY13, underlining sluggish domestic demand. India persistently runs a trade/current account (C/A) deficit; a narrower deficit on weak domestic demand adds to headline GDP."
"Third, nominal GDP at 6.1% (FY19: 11.2%; Q1-FY20 at 8.0%) was the weakest ever recorded; this will likely weigh on tax revenue collection and thus challenge management of the fiscal deficit. We expect the FY20 central government fiscal deficit to be 3.8% of GDP, wider than the budgeted 3.3%."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Black Friday Discounts 2019!
Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.
EUR/USD bounces from six-week low amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD has bounced off six-week lows at 1.0981 as the US Dollar gains strength amid end-of-month flows. Earlier, EZ inflation figures beat expectations.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid incident in London
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as the week and month come to an end. Traders have been following news of a violent incident near the London Bridge.
USD/JPY: holding on to gains after mixed Japanese data
Tokyo inflation picked up in November, although the core reading remained stable. Industrial Production in Japan plummeted in October, growth´s fears back. USD/JPY holding on to its bullish stance, lack of volume likely to keep it ranging.
Germany inserts crypto markets into bank accounts
Germany, the locomotive of the European economy and a global technology leader, has also decided to lead the adoption of cryptocurrencies in continental Europe.