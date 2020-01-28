Impossible for EU-UK trade deal by end of the year – Germany’s BDI

According to Germany’s powerful BDI industry association, it is 'impossible' for the EU-UK trade deal by the end of the year.

The risk of a disorderly Brexit will remain even after the UK leaves this week.

No reason to sound the all-clear now since transition period only lasts up to a year.

It is impossible to complete such a project by the end of the year.

Urges EU27 to remain united and strong in negotiations.

UK decision to rule out extension of transition period is a 'grave mistake'.