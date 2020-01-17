IMF's Georgieva: US-China trade deal to lift China's GDP growth to 6% for 2020

The phase-one trade deal between China and the United States could lift China's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 6% in 2020, the International Monetary Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said while speaking at an event at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, per Reuters.

Georgieva further explained that the trade deal will provide more certainty for the world economy but won't be enough to eliminate the uncertainty that has limited investment.

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on the market sentiment with Wall Street's main indexes clinging to small daily gains.