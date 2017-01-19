IEA: 2017 global oil demand growth forecast kept broadly unchanged

The International Energy Agency (IEA) published their latest monthly oil market report, noting the following details:

Too early to judge compliance

Keeps 2017 global oil demand growth f/cast broadly unchanged at +1.3m bpd

Raises 2016 global demand growth by 110k bpd to +1.5m bpd

OPEC crude production fell 320k bpd to 33.09m bpd in Dec

Global Oil supplies fell by more than 0.6 mb/d in Dec, to 97.6 mb/d on lower OPEC and Non-OPEC output

Forecast of 2017 non-OPEC oil supply growth raised by 175,000 bpd to +385,000 bpd

Demand for OPEC crude oil in 2017 forecast unchanged at 32.9m bpd