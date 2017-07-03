House of Lords Brexit debate: Nonsense to suggest a second referendum is undemocratic - Lord Turner

More headlines from the Brexit debate (via the Telegraph)

The public did know the outcome of Brexit when they voted last year - Douglas Hogg, Viscount Halisham

Nonsense to suggest a second referendum is undemocratic - Lord Turner

If the Lords disagrees with MPs on Theresa May's final Brexit deal, it "almost" is a "veto." - The Archbishop of York

Peers have a duty to ask MPs to reconsider if they believe that they have "not got it right - Lord Cormack