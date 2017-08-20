"Hard Brexit" would deliver GBP 135bln annual boost to UK economy

BBC carried a report from pro-Brexit Economists for Free Trade on Sunday, citing that removal all trade tariffs and barriers would help generate an annual GBP 135bn uplift to the UK economy.

Key Points:

Prof Patrick Minford, lead author of a report from Economists for Free Trade, noted: "Hard" Brexit is "economically much superior to soft"

Eliminating tariffs, either within free trade deals or unilaterally, would deliver huge gains