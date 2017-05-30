Greek Govt Spox denies reports that Greece is considering rejecting tranche

Greek government spokesman Tzanakopoulos came out on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, denying reports that Greece is considering rejecting the debt relief tranche offered by its creditors.

Earlier on the day, the German newspaper Bild quoted sources, citing that Greece threatened to opt out of next payment without a debt deal if creditors cannot agree on debt relief.

EUR/USD is seen reversing a dip to 1.1110 on the Greek government headlines, now driving the rate back towards 1.1130 levels.