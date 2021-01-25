Government’s Top Adviser: France probably needs new lockdown as early as February

Due to the circulation of the new covid strain, France may need to announce the third lockdown as early as February, Jean-François Delfraissy, Head of the scientific council that advises the government on COVID-19 response, said in an interview with BFM television.

Key quotes

“We probably need to go towards confinement. Whether that needs to be very strict confinement like the first one in March or a softer form like in November, that is a political decision.”

“If we do not tighten regulations, we will find ourselves in an extremely difficult situation from mid-March.”

The government is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to decide whether it needs to take extra measures.

Market implications

Growing covid cases and slow vaccines rollout keep the investors on the edge in Asia this Monday.

However, the S&P 500 futures gain 0.40% while the US dollar index holds the recent gains near 90.20.