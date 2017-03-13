Goldman Sachs upgrades China equities to Overweight

Goldman Sachs upgrades China equities to OverweightBy Dhwani Mehta
Strategists at Goldman Sachs are more bullish on the Chinese equity markets, and raise their outlook on the Chinese equities to Overweight in its latest report.
Key Points via Bloomberg:
The bank’s strategists are now overweight Chinese stocks, with their 12-month forecast for the MSCI China Index boosted to 73 points from 68
Factors behind the upgrade:
Improving economic data
Anticipate policy measures will continue to be supportive (especially given the he twice-a-decade Communist Party conclave later this year)
Earnings forecasts upgraded