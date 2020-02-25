Goldman Sachs revises down Australia and New Zealand 2020 GDP forecasts

The Goldman Sachs analysts revised down its economic growth forecasts for both Australia’s and New Zealand’s economy.

Key projections

Sees Q1 2020 at -0.3% QoQ.

Australia’s 2020 GDP projected at 2.1% vs. 2.4% previous.

Sees New Zealand’s GDP at -0.1% in Q1 and 2.3% for 2020 vs. 2.5% previous forecast.

Aussie defends 0.6600, Kiwi turns negative

The greenback is seen catching fresh bids across the board, now sending AUD/USD back towards the 0.66 handle. The Aussie struggled once again to close Monday’s bearish opening gap near 0.6625 region.

Meanwhile, the Kiwi fell back into the red, now printing a new daily low at 0.6331.