Goldman Sachs raises Brent oil price forecasts after OPEC+ output cuts

Goldman Sachs (GS) revised up its Brent Oil price forecast for December 2023 by $5 to $95 a barrel, as well as increasing the December 2024 forecast by $3 to $100 a barrel, in their research note published on Sunday. The latest upward revision of GS’ oil forecasts could be linked to a surprise output cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known collectively as OPEC+.
Also read: Breaking: WTI crude oil jumps 7.0% to $81.00 on surprise OPEC+ output cut
Key findings
Today's surprise (production) cut is consistent with the new OPEC+ doctrine to act preemptively because they can without significant losses in market share.
The risks around cutting production have become asymmetric given how short positioning has become, and because price increases in response to tightening events can be stronger when the market is short.
While the move was surprising, the decision reflects important economic and likely political considerations.
Output reduction could provide a 7% boost to oil prices, contributing to higher Saudi Arabia and OPEC+ oil revenue.
The refusal to refill the US SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in fiscal year 2023, although (US benchmark) WTI lows that were previously characterized as sufficient to refill, may have contributed to the OPEC+ decision to cut too.
Also read: WTI Price Analysis: Corrects to $80.00 after a gap-up move, volatility to remain high
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays depressed below 0.6700 on downbeat China Caixin Manufacturing PMI
AUD/USD struggles to overcome intraday losses as the latest statistics from China and Australia joins sour sentiment during early Monday amid fears of RBA’s dovish hike and softer US data surrounding activities and employment.
EUR/USD bears appear well-set to prod 1.0730 support as NFP week begins
EUR/USD takes offers to renew intraday low around 1.0790 as it extends the previous U-turn from a short-term key hurdle during early Monday. Adding strength to the downside bias is the clear break of a two-week-old support line, now resistance, as well as the receding bullish bias of the MACD.
Gold extends sell-off to $1,950 as US Dollar rises with Treasury yields
Gold price is feeling the pull of gravity, extending the previous decline in Asia this Monday. The US Dollar climbs with the US Treasury yields amid resurgent inflation worries, triggered by a big jump in oil prices. The Fed sentiment will lead the way ahead of US ISM PMI.
Is Bitcoin price primed for a 15% retracement this week?
Bitcoin price has been struggling to overcome a crucial hurdle for the past two weeks, leading to a tight consolidation. With the end of 2023’s first quarter, BTC has returned a whopping 72% return to investors.
Oil price surge to rekindle inflation risk $95
Just when everyone was beginning to feel relieved about inflation, Japan has broken from the Allies and purchased Oil from Russia. Above the Cap price. With much of the world now trading with Russia at almost normal and in some cases increased levels, the Rouble is strong.