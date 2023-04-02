Breaking: WTI crude oil jumps 7.0% to $81.00 on surprise OPEC+ output cut

- WTI Crude oil marks a stellar run-up as OPEC+ shocks markets with surprise output cut.
- OPEC+ members announced voluntary production cut led by Saudi Arabia.
- Risk-on mood, softer US Dollar also propel WTI crude oil prices.
WTI crude oil begins the week with a huge price gap towards the north, jumping to $81.00 during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session. The black gold’s latest rally could be linked to the weekend announcements from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known collectively as OPEC+.
Also read: OPEC producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
The Oil cartel, led by Saudi Arabia, announced a total of around 1.16 million barrels a day of output cut during the weekend in a surprise move. Following the announcements, the US National Security Council said. “We don’t think cuts are advisable at this moment given market uncertainty - and we’ve made that clear."
Apart from the OPEC+ output cut, the US Dollar weakness and broad risk-on mood also allowed the WTI crude oil price to remain firmer. That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) marked a three-week downtrend in the last whereas the receding fears of the banking crisis and the latest toll on the hawkish Fed bets allow the riskier assets to remain firmer.
Moving on, the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for March and the ISM PMIs for the stated month will be important to watch. Also, the US reaction to OPEC+ isn’t welcomed and hence more Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) releases are likely on the way, suggesting a pullback in the Oil price.
Technical analysis
A clear upside break of the five-month-old descending resistance line, now support around $78.30, directs WTI crude oil buyers towards confronting the 200-DMA hurdle surrounding $83.35.
It’s worth noting that January’s high of around $82.70 can offer an immediate upside hurdle to the black gold.
Alternatively, the previous monthly high of nearly $81.00 and an ascending support line from March 20, close to $75.40, are extra filters towards the south.
WTI crude oil: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.85
|Today Daily Change
|5.09
|Today Daily Change %
|6.72
|Today daily open
|75.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.62
|Daily SMA50
|75.77
|Daily SMA100
|76.95
|Daily SMA200
|83.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.78
|Previous Daily Low
|73.83
|Previous Weekly High
|75.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.18
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|77.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.36
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
WTI crude oil jumps 7.0% to $81.00 on surprise OPEC+ output cut
WTI crude oil begins the week with a huge price gap towards the north, jumping to $81.00 during the early hours of Monday’s Asian session. The black gold’s latest rally could be linked to the weekend announcements from the OPEC and OPEC+.
AUD/USD approaches 0.6670 key support with eyes on RBA, US NFP
AUD/USD struggles to extend the previous weekly gains as it prints minor losses around 0.6680 during early Monday morning in the Asia-Pacific region. Markets brace for a dovish hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) after downbeat inflation and Retail Sales data.
Gold slips to near $1,960 on hopes that fresh oil cut to keep Fed rates higher
Gold price is facing immense pressure in early Asia as United States inflationary pressures have propelled after the announcement of a surprise production cut by the OPEC+ on weekend. The precious metal has dropped firmly to near $1,960.00.
Will Bitcoin hit its $35,000 target in April: BTC deep dive
Bitcoin has emerged as one of the assets with the highest yield for holders in 2023. With BTC dominance on the rise, analysts are bullish on the digital asset’s comeback to the $35,000 level.
Week ahead – Nonfarm payrolls to set the tone for US dollar
With the banking turmoil receding, market participants will turn their attention back to economic releases. The spotlight will fall on the US employment report, where another strong reading could temper speculation that the Fed will start cutting rates soon.