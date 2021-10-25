The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) is an American multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City. It offers services in investment management, securities, asset management, prime brokerage, and securities underwriting.
Since March 2020 low, GS is moving with a bullish momentum. The structure of this movement in Elliott Theory we call a motive wave or impulse. If you want to learn more about Elliott Wave Theory, please follow this link: Elliott Wave Theory. This impulse needs to build 5 waves before a correction.
GS daily chart
In the charts above, we can see the first wave of impulse that we called wave (1) ended at 225.24 dollars. Pullback as wave (2) end at 185.52. Then the stock rally creating 5 swings up in lesser degree to form wave (3) completed at 393.26. Wave (4) correction finished at 348.13 and from here we are still developing wave (5) in 5 waves in lesser degree.
Wave 1 of (5) in red ended at 420.73. Wave 2 correction bounce from 372.50. Wave 3 is building now which one should continue higher to 444.00 to complete wave 3. Then you must see a pullback in wave 4 and a last push to complete wave 5 of (5) and the whole motive wave as wave ((1)). We expected that impulse ((1)) finishes in 444.39 – 465.60. area and we should see a correction in the market.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1600 as dollar continues to gather strength
EUR/USD remains on the back foot in the early American session on Monday pressured by the renewed USD strength. Despite the disappointing Chicago Fed National Activity Index data, the US Dollar Index continues to advance toward 94.00.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
Crypto markets coil up for an explosive move
Bitcoin price correction seems to be holding above $60,000, but fear of an extended pullback persists. Ethereum price coils up between $3,900 and $4,200, preventing a retracement. Ripple consolidates in a bullish pennant, suggesting a 26% ascent is likely.
Lucid Group Inc drops lower as Tesla hits a new all-time high
NASDAQ:LCID fell by 1.43% during Friday’s trading session. Lucid is trying to keep pace with Tesla as its stock hits a new all-time high. There are still holes in Lucid’s long-term story.