Gold to average $1,400 for the rest of the year - TD Securities

Gold will likely average $1,400 for the balance of the year, as stable inflation and decent US economic numbers will keep trades from pricing aggressive easing by the US Federal Reserve, according to Commodity Strategists at TD Securities.

That said, the yellow metal is seen rising to $1,500 by the final months of 2020 on low Fed rate expectations and equity market corrections.

As of writing, gold is trading at $1,421 per OZ, having hit a six-year high of $1,453 on July 19.