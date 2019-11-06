Gold ticks higher, lacks follow-through

  • Gains some traction following the biggest single-day fall since September 25.
  • The prevalent cautious mood underpinned the commodity's safe-haven status.
  • US-China trade optimism might continue to keep a lid on any strong recovery.

Gold edged higher on Wednesday and recovered a part of the overnight sharp fall to three-week lows, albeit seemed struggling to capitalize on the attempted bounce.
 
A combination of negative forces exerted some heavy downward pressure on Tuesday and led to the precious metal's biggest single-day drop since September 25. The US Dollar remained well supported by growing optimism over a possible US-China trade deal later this month and was seen as one of the key factors weighing on dollar-denominated commodities – including Gold.

Upside seems limited

The already stronger USD got an additional boost following the release of better-than-expected US ISM Non-manufacturing PMI. This coupled with a strong upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields further aggravated the intraday bearish pressure surrounding the non-yielding yellow metal, taking along some short-term trading stops near the key $1500 psychological mark.
 
As investors digested the latest US-China trade news, the prevalent cautious mood around equity markets extended some support to the precious metal's perceived safe-haven status and helped gain some positive traction on Wednesday. However, the uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid absent relevant market moving economic releases.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1484.4
Today Daily Change -0.47
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1484.87
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1495.2
Daily SMA50 1502.92
Daily SMA100 1474.16
Daily SMA200 1388.13
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1510.7
Previous Daily Low 1479.55
Previous Weekly High 1515.38
Previous Weekly Low 1481.1
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1491.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1498.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 1472.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 1460.56
Daily Pivot Point S3 1441.56
Daily Pivot Point R1 1503.86
Daily Pivot Point R2 1522.86
Daily Pivot Point R3 1535.01

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

