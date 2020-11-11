Gold (XAU/USD) completed rejection from mid-September high at $1973.80 and a breach of the $1850 would turn to a more negative bias for the yellow metal, strategists at Commerzbank report.
Key quotes
“Gold has rallied towards and failed just ahead of the 1973.80 mid-September high, and again sold off to the 1850 low, where it is holding. This has served to neutralise the market further and for now, we are neutral.”
“Should a breach of the 1850 support be seen we would allow for further losses to the 200-day ma at 1784.43 and possibly the May high at 1765.61. This in turn protects the 1714.27 55-week ma.”
“In order to regenerate upside interest, the market will need to regain the mid-September high at 1973.8, for a rally to the 78.6% retracement at 2025 which guards the target band of 2070/2088.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
