  • XAU/USD rally from $1690 extends to test 8-year highs at $1747
  • Gold prices crawl higher as the US dollar dips after negative US retail sales

XAU/USD’s 4-day rally from $1690 lows has extended on Friday, buoyed by the dismal market sentiment and downbeat macroeconomic data, to reach one-month highs above $1,740, only a handful of pips below $1,747, the highest price since November 2012.

Gold rallies with US dollar losing its footing

The precious metal has been trading higher this week as market fears about the second wave of COVID-19 infections have dampened hopes about a quick economic recovery in the countries that started easing restrictions. Beyond that, the escalating tensions between the US and China have increased aversion to risk, with the investors looking for shelter in safe havens like gold.

On the data front, the negative impact of US retail sales data on the dollar has also been supportive of the XAU/USD. The USD has lost ground across the board after the US Census Bureau reported a record 14,6% decline on retail consumption in April, beating market expectations of a 12,5% drop.

The 4-hour charts show the pair well into overbought territory, after having rallied about 2.7% over the last four days, which suggests that the pair might take a break before confirming above April’s high.

With the Irish off sentiment likely to prevail during the next sessions, as macroeconomic indicators continue illustrating the global impact of the pandemic, the pair could well extend break beyond $1744. Once above here, next targets would be October 2012 highs at $1.796 before attempting to attack September 2011 highs at $1921.

XAU/USD key levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1748.91
Today Daily Change 17.45
Today Daily Change % 1.01
Today daily open 1731.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1706.03
Daily SMA50 1652.59
Daily SMA100 1613.11
Daily SMA200 1552.78
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1736.38
Previous Daily Low 1711.12
Previous Weekly High 1723.7
Previous Weekly Low 1682.3
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1726.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1720.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 1716.26
Daily Pivot Point S2 1701.06
Daily Pivot Point S3 1691
Daily Pivot Point R1 1741.52
Daily Pivot Point R2 1751.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 1766.78

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD hits 7-week low amid Brexit deadlock, dismal US data

GBP/USD hits 7-week low amid Brexit deadlock, dismal US data

GBP/USD has hit the lowest since late March after both the EU and the UK reported a deadlock in Brexit talks. US retail sales tumbled in April more than expected while consumer confidence edged up.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD rebounds amid US dollar weakness

EUR/USD rebounds amid US dollar weakness

EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, bouncing amid dollar weakness. German Q1 GDP dropped by 2.2% in Q1, as expected. US retail sales collapsed by 16.4% worse than projected while consumer confidence bounced. Sino-American tensions are weighing on stocks.

EUR/USD News

Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door

Bitcoin dithering at heaven's door

BTC as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. The second failed attempt at $10000 boosts the relevance of the level. Sentiment improves by 10% but is one step behind a volatile market.

Read more

Gold testing eight-year highs at $1747

Gold testing eight-year highs at $1747

XAU/USD’s 4-day rally from $1690 lows has extended on Friday, buoyed by the dismal market sentiment and downbeat macroeconomic data, to reach one-month highs above $1,740, only a handful of pips below $1,747, the highest price since November 2012.

Gold News

WTI bulls wary of further upside ahead of next Tuesday’s expiry

WTI bulls wary of further upside ahead of next Tuesday’s expiry

WTI (June futures on Nymex) looks to extend its correction from six-week highs of 28.75 into the mid-European trading, as the bulls face exhaustion after the 3% intraday rally.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures