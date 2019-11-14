Gold Technical Analysis: Yellow metal recovering but not out of the woods

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Gold is gaining steam for the third consecutive day. 
  • The market needs to overcome the 1475 resistance.
 

Gold daily chart

 
The yellow metal is trading in a bull flag, making lower lows and lower highs as it trading below the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DMAs). 
 

Gold four-hour chart

 
Gold is challenging the 1475 resistance and the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. This is a key level to break for a potential move higher towards the 1490/1500 resistance zone. A rejection at 1475 would likely lead to a retest of the 1460 and 1450 support levels. 
 

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1471.06
Today Daily Change 6.82
Today Daily Change % 0.47
Today daily open 1464.24
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1487.36
Daily SMA50 1494.5
Daily SMA100 1478.11
Daily SMA200 1392.63
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1467.35
Previous Daily Low 1456
Previous Weekly High 1514.85
Previous Weekly Low 1456.43
Previous Monthly High 1519.04
Previous Monthly Low 1455.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1463.01
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1460.34
Daily Pivot Point S1 1457.71
Daily Pivot Point S2 1451.18
Daily Pivot Point S3 1446.36
Daily Pivot Point R1 1469.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 1473.88
Daily Pivot Point R3 1480.41

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Dollar in trouble, EUR/USD recovers the 1.1000 level

Dollar in trouble, EUR/USD recovers the 1.1000 level

The American currency came under selling pressure, although the EUR/USD pair is a laggard, barely above the 1.1000 figure. Trump´s impeachment process seems to be behind the latest slide.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD approaches 1.2900 as the greenback eases

GBP/USD approaches 1.2900 as the greenback eases

The GBP/USD pair is at fresh weekly highs in the 1.2880 region, as speculative interest moved away from the dollar, and in spite of poor UK data.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY slumps to fresh 10-day lows near 108.30 on falling US T-bond yields

USD/JPY slumps to fresh 10-day lows near 108.30 on falling US T-bond yields

The USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure during the American tracing hours and slumped to its lowest level in ten days at 108.25 as the dismal market mood allowed the JPY to continue to gather strength against its rivals as a safe haven.

USD/JPY News

Gold: the $1,470 regions caps the upside

Gold: the $1,470 regions caps the upside

Prices of the precious metal keep the positive performance in the second half of the week, although the $1,470 region continues to cap the upside for the time being.

Gold News

Crypto bulls and bears meet at the crossroads

Crypto bulls and bears meet at the crossroads

Cryptocurrencies are experiencing sharp falls among the main actors of the top-three cryptos by market capitalization. If in the past few days XRP was the top representative of fear, now red is also the color of Bitcoin and even Ethereum.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures