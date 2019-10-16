Gold technical analysis: Vulnerable to sell-off after bearish outside day

- Gold created a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Tuesday.
- The daily chart indicators are flashing bearish conditions.
- The yellow metal may face selling pressure and drop to $1,460 in the short term.
Gold risks falling to recent lows near $1,460, having carved out a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Tuesday.
A bearish outside day occurs when prices end the day on a negative note, engulfing preceding day's price action. The candlestick indicates impending bearish reversal when it appears after a notable price rise.
In Gold's case, it indicates the continuation of the pullback from Oct. 10's high of $1,517.
The bearish candlestick is backed by a below-50 reading on the relative strength index. The MACD has breached the ascending trendline below the zero line – a sign of strengthening bearish momentum.
All-in-all, the path of least resistance appears to be on the downside. On the way lower, key support levels are located at $1,474 (Oct. 11 low) and $1,459 (Oct. 1 low).
The bearish case will be invalidated if the metal closes Wednesday above the bearish outside day's high of $1,499. As of writing, the yellow metal is trading at $1,482 per Oz.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1482.12
|Today Daily Change
|1.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1481.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1499.64
|Daily SMA50
|1507.39
|Daily SMA100
|1448.63
|Daily SMA200
|1372.57
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1497.95
|Previous Daily Low
|1477.29
|Previous Weekly High
|1516.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|1474.2
|Previous Monthly High
|1557.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|1464.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1485.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1490.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1472.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1464.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1452.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1493.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1506.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1514.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
