Gold Technical Analysis: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited

- Gold reversed an early dip and has now turned positive for the day.
- Any meaningful uptick might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.
The precious metal, however, managed to reverse the early dip and was last seen trading near session tops, just above the $1470 region.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have been gaining some positive traction and support prospect for additional intraday gains.
Looking at a slightly larger timeframe, the commodity has been trending lower along a 2-1/2-month-old descending trend-channel formation on the daily chart.
This coupled with repeated failures near the 100-DMA suggests persistent selling bias at higher levels and points to further near-term weakness.
Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart have struggled to gain any meaningful traction and warrant some caution for bullish traders.
Hence, any subsequent positive move might still be seen as an opportunity to initiate fresh bearish positions amid renewed trade optimism.
A sustained break below weekly lows, around the $1460-59 region, will reaffirm the bearish outlook and set the stage a slide towards the $1450 region.
The downfall could further get extended towards the $1445 region (November monthly swing lows) en-route the trend-channel support, near the $1435 area.
Gold daily chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1471.8
|Today Daily Change
|1.94
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1469.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1466.3
|Daily SMA50
|1480.01
|Daily SMA100
|1489.18
|Daily SMA200
|1408.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1486.58
|Previous Daily Low
|1464.84
|Previous Weekly High
|1484.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|1454.05
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1473.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1478.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1460.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1452.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1439.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1482.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1495.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1504.41
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battling with 1.1180 ahead of US Retail Sales
The EUR/USD pair is up on hopes the US and China will sign phase one of a trade deal before the day is over. US down ahead of Retail Sales, foreseen up by 0.5% in November.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.
Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain
Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.
Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited
Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.
GBP/USD corrects further from 19-months tops, pierces 1.3400
The GBP/USD pair keeps correcting from a 19-month high of 1.3515, now trading below the 1.3400 level. Conservatives secured 364 seats, more than enough for UK PM Johnson to get his Brexit deal through Parliament.