Gold technical analysis: Set-up remains in favour of bullish traders; 100-hour SMA marks a key support

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Gold has been oscillating between two converging trend-lines over the past three trading sessions, forming a symmetrical triangle on the 1-hourly chart.
  • The triangle support - around the $1410 region, coincides with 100-hour SMA and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

Given the recent bullish momentum since late-May, the triangle might still be categorized as a continuation pattern that marks a brief pause and thus, support prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. 

Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly/daily charts maintained their bullish bias and further reinforce the constructive outlook, though traders are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the triangle resistance.

A convincing break through the mentioned barrier, currently near the $1417-18 region, the commodity is likely to accelerate the momentum further towards $1422-24 intermediate resistance en-route multi-year tops, around the $1438-40 region.

On the flip side, break below the $1410 confluence support might negate the bullish outlook and prompt some aggressive technical selling, turning the metal vulnerable to slide back below the key $1400 psychological mark.

Gold 1-hourly chart

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1413.41
Today Daily Change -0.69
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1414.1
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1402.5
Daily SMA50 1342.89
Daily SMA100 1318.6
Daily SMA200 1289.42
Levels
Previous Daily High 1419.55
Previous Daily Low 1407.94
Previous Weekly High 1427.05
Previous Weekly Low 1386.34
Previous Monthly High 1438.66
Previous Monthly Low 1306.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1412.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1415.12
Daily Pivot Point S1 1408.18
Daily Pivot Point S2 1402.26
Daily Pivot Point S3 1396.58
Daily Pivot Point R1 1419.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 1425.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 1431.39

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

