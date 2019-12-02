Gold Technical Analysis: Metal remains undecided below the 1465 level

The yellow metal is looking for directions in the New York session.

The market is focusing on the 1465 level, which is a critical resistance in the medium term.

Gold daily chart

Gold is starting December pressuring the 1465 resistance level while below the 50/100 SMAs. However, the bear case would entail a break below the 1445 swing low on a daily closing basis for a potential dive to the 1400 figure near the 200-day SMA.

Gold four-hour chart

The metal is challenging the 50 and 100 SMAs as the market is trying to find a clear direction hovering above the November lows. A break above the 1465 resistance can lead to further buying interest towards the 1480 level.

Additional key levels