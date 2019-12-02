Gold Technical Analysis: Metal remains undecided below the 1465 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The yellow metal is looking for directions in the New York session. 
  • The market is focusing on the 1465 level, which is a critical resistance in the medium term.
 

Gold daily chart

 
Gold is starting December pressuring the 1465 resistance level while below the 50/100 SMAs. However, the bear case would entail a break below the 1445 swing low on a daily closing basis for a potential dive to the 1400 figure near the 200-day SMA. 
 

Gold four-hour chart 

 
The metal is challenging the 50 and 100 SMAs as the market is trying to find a clear direction hovering above the November lows. A break above the 1465 resistance can lead to further buying interest towards the 1480 level. 
    

Additional key levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1460.9
Today Daily Change -3.04
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1463.94
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1468.19
Daily SMA50 1485.89
Daily SMA100 1484.97
Daily SMA200 1401.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1466.62
Previous Daily Low 1453.1
Previous Weekly High 1466.62
Previous Weekly Low 1450.74
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1461.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1458.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 1455.82
Daily Pivot Point S2 1447.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 1442.3
Daily Pivot Point R1 1469.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 1474.73
Daily Pivot Point R3 1482.85

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

