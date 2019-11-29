Gold Technical Analysis: Metal rebounds sharply from daily lows, nearing $1465/oz

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The yellow metal erases daily losses and bounces from the November low.
  • The market is approaching the 1465 level, which is an important resistance.
 

Gold daily chart

 
On the daily chart, gold stays under mild selling pressure near the November lows while trading below the 1465 resistance level and the 50/100 SMAs. However, the bears need a break below the 1445 swing low on a daily closing basis to drive the market towards the 1400 figure near the 200-day SMA. 
 

Gold four-hour chart 

 
The market is rebounding while staying below the 1465 resistance and the main SMAs. If the market fades the 1465 level then a retest of the 1445 support remains on the sellers’ radar in the medium term. 
 
Alternatively, a breakout above the 1465 level can expose the 1480 resistance on the way up. 
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1028
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.1009
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1049
Daily SMA50 1.1041
Daily SMA100 1.1078
Daily SMA200 1.1167
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.102
Previous Daily Low 1.0998
Previous Weekly High 1.1098
Previous Weekly Low 1.1014
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1011
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1006
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0998
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0987
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0976
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.102
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1042

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Black Friday Discounts 2019!

Learn to trade with the best. Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers through our Live Premium Webinars with the most advanced advice and market commentary. Premium webinars recordings since 2007. Multidevice notifications available.

Get a discount

EUR/USD bounces from six-week low amid end-of-month flows

EUR/USD bounces from six-week low amid end-of-month flows

EUR/USD has bounced off six-week lows at 1.0981 as the US Dollar gains strength amid end-of-month flows. Earlier, EZ inflation figures beat expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid incident in London

GBP/USD recaptures 1.29 amid incident in London

GBP/USD has recaptured 1.29 as the week and month come to an end. Traders have been following news of a violent incident near the London Bridge. 

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: holding on to gains after mixed Japanese data

USD/JPY: holding on to gains after mixed Japanese data

Tokyo inflation picked up in November, although the core reading remained stable. Industrial Production in Japan plummeted in October, growth´s fears back. USD/JPY holding on to its bullish stance, lack of volume likely to keep it ranging.

USD/JPY News

Germany inserts crypto markets into bank accounts

Germany inserts crypto markets into bank accounts

Germany, the locomotive of the European economy and a global technology leader, has also decided to lead the adoption of cryptocurrencies in continental Europe.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures