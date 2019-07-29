Gold technical analysis: Intraday uptick falters near $1425 horizontal resistance

- Gold continued with its struggle to find acceptance above 200-hour SMA and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, below $1420 level.
- The mentioned region coincides with 23.6% Fibo. level of the $1320-$1452 recent up-move and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on hourly charts have failed to regain positive traction and have been losing positive momentum on the daily chart, suggesting lack of any fresh buying interest and a possible extension of the recent corrective slide from multi-year tops.
Sustained weakness below the $1413-12 region will reinforce the bearish bias and accelerate the slide further towards challenging the key $1400 psychological mark (nearing 38.2% Fibo. level) en-route 50% Fibo. level support near the $1385-83 region.
On the flip side, the $1425 area now seems to have emerged as an immediate resistance and is closely followed by the $1430 horizontal zone and last week’s swing high – around the $1434 region, which should act as a key trigger for short-term bullish traders.
Gold 1-hourly chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1418.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1418.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1414.46
|Daily SMA50
|1367.08
|Daily SMA100
|1329.37
|Daily SMA200
|1298.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1424.86
|Previous Daily Low
|1413.89
|Previous Weekly High
|1433.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|1411.26
|Previous Monthly High
|1438.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|1306.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1420.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1418.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1413.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1408.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1402.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1424.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1430.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1435.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
