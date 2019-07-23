Gold technical analysis: Gold bears in control, headed for a test of the 20-DMA

Gold support has given way to a move back into the symmetrical triangle.

The 20-day moving average is now a key target on the downside.

Gold had been bumping along the symmetrical triangle's prior resistance following a breakout through the 1450 level which was followed by a fade back to the symmetrical triangle. Should price hold below 1420/25, bears will then look for a run below the 1400 psychological level. The 23.6% Fibo of the latest swing lows and highs are located at 1398. The $1,373/76 zone comes into play thereafter which meets the 19th June spike correction lows and the 38.2% Fibo of the same swing ranges.

Directly below the price in this move, we can see that the 20 daily moving average is located at 1413, this too is a key level to the downside as will the 50 and 100-days moving averages.

XAU/USD Overview Today last price 1418.02 Today Daily Change -6.72 Today Daily Change % -0.47 Today daily open 1424.74 Trends Daily SMA20 1413.23 Daily SMA50 1356.74 Daily SMA100 1324.1 Daily SMA200 1294.44 Levels Previous Daily High 1429.4 Previous Daily Low 1422.56 Previous Weekly High 1452.72 Previous Weekly Low 1400.2 Previous Monthly High 1438.66 Previous Monthly Low 1306.18 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1425.17 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1426.79 Daily Pivot Point S1 1421.73 Daily Pivot Point S2 1418.72 Daily Pivot Point S3 1414.88 Daily Pivot Point R1 1428.57 Daily Pivot Point R2 1432.41 Daily Pivot Point R3 1435.42



