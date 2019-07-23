Gold technical analysis: Gold bears in control, headed for a test of the 20-DMA

- Gold support has given way to a move back into the symmetrical triangle.
- The 20-day moving average is now a key target on the downside.
Gold had been bumping along the symmetrical triangle's prior resistance following a breakout through the 1450 level which was followed by a fade back to the symmetrical triangle. Should price hold below 1420/25, bears will then look for a run below the 1400 psychological level. The 23.6% Fibo of the latest swing lows and highs are located at 1398. The $1,373/76 zone comes into play thereafter which meets the 19th June spike correction lows and the 38.2% Fibo of the same swing ranges.
Directly below the price in this move, we can see that the 20 daily moving average is located at 1413, this too is a key level to the downside as will the 50 and 100-days moving averages.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1418.02
|Today Daily Change
|-6.72
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|1424.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1413.23
|Daily SMA50
|1356.74
|Daily SMA100
|1324.1
|Daily SMA200
|1294.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1429.4
|Previous Daily Low
|1422.56
|Previous Weekly High
|1452.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|1400.2
|Previous Monthly High
|1438.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|1306.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1425.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1426.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1421.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1418.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1414.88
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1428.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1432.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1435.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Drops below 1.12, teasing flag breakdown
EUR/USD printed session lows below 1.12 soon before press time. The US Dollar is pushing higher against most majors on lower odds of an aggressive Fed rate cut at July 21 meeting.
GBP/USD: Sellers target 1.2440 as 4H 100MA limits immediate upside
Following its sustained downpour below the key short-term moving average and a downward sloping trend-line, the GBP/USD declines to 1.2480 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
USD/JPY struggles to extend gains above 108.00
USD/JPY is seen struggling to extend the break above the 108 handle, as the safe-haven demand for the Yen remains underpinned amid Gulf crisis and the latest report, citing S. Korea having fired a warning shot at a Russian plane.
Gold: Bears in control, headed for a test of the 20-DMA
Gold had been bumping along the symmetrical triangle's prior resistance following a breakout through the 1450 level which was followed by a fade back to the symmetrical triangle.
UK to Get New PM, USD/CAD Bottoms
The next 2 weeks will be a busy one for the forex market but the lack of economic data on Monday has led to relatively quiet trade. The USD moved higher against most of the major currencies.