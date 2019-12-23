Gold Technical Analysis: Funnelling down to short-term triangle break

- Gold extends recent bounces off 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
- A sustained upside break of the triangle can challenge the monthly high.
- The last week’s low can please sellers after the triangle’s downside break.
Gold prices take the bids to $1,479.75 by the press time of early Monday. The bullion is heading towards the break of short-term symmetrical triangle amid a bullish signal from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD).
However, a sustained break of $1,480.60 is what buyers will look for ahead of targeting the monthly top near $1,487.
Should prices manage to stay strong beyond $1,487, November 06 high near $1,494 can act as an intermediate halt to $1,500 round-figure.
Meanwhile, the yellow metal’s downside break below the triangle’s support of $1,476 will fetch it to last week’s low close to $1,471,
In a case where sellers dominate below $1,471, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the latest upside, at $1,469, can check Bears ahead of pleasing them with December 13 low near $1,463.
Gold hourly chart
Trend: Sideways
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1479.72
|Today Daily Change
|2.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|1477.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1468.83
|Daily SMA50
|1477.4
|Daily SMA100
|1492.04
|Daily SMA200
|1413.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1480.96
|Previous Daily Low
|1476
|Previous Weekly High
|1481.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1470.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1477.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1479.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1475.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1473.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1470.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1480.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1483.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1485.37
