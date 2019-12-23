Gold Technical Analysis: Funnelling down to short-term triangle break

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • Gold extends recent bounces off 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
  • A sustained upside break of the triangle can challenge the monthly high.
  • The last week’s low can please sellers after the triangle’s downside break.

Gold prices take the bids to $1,479.75 by the press time of early Monday. The bullion is heading towards the break of short-term symmetrical triangle amid a bullish signal from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD).

However, a sustained break of $1,480.60 is what buyers will look for ahead of targeting the monthly top near $1,487.

Should prices manage to stay strong beyond $1,487, November 06 high near $1,494 can act as an intermediate halt to $1,500 round-figure.

Meanwhile, the yellow metal’s downside break below the triangle’s support of $1,476 will fetch it to last week’s low close to $1,471,

In a case where sellers dominate below $1,471, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the latest upside, at $1,469, can check Bears ahead of pleasing them with December 13 low near $1,463.

Gold hourly chart

Trend: Sideways

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1479.72
Today Daily Change 2.06
Today Daily Change % 0.14%
Today daily open 1477.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1468.83
Daily SMA50 1477.4
Daily SMA100 1492.04
Daily SMA200 1413.99
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1480.96
Previous Daily Low 1476
Previous Weekly High 1481.7
Previous Weekly Low 1470.7
Previous Monthly High 1515.38
Previous Monthly Low 1445.8
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1477.89
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1479.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 1475.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 1473.25
Daily Pivot Point S3 1470.49
Daily Pivot Point R1 1480.41
Daily Pivot Point R2 1483.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 1485.37

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6900 amid trade optimism

AUD/USD extends gains above 0.6900 amid trade optimism

AUD/USD has picked up bids over the last hour, now extending gains above the 0.6900 level as US-China trade positive headlines continue to lend support amid pre-Xmas holiday mood. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Off highs despite China news, 100-week MA is key hurdle

USD/JPY: Off highs despite China news, 100-week MA is key hurdle

USD/JPY has backed off from session highs despite trade optimism. China will be reducing tariffs on some US goods from Jan. 1. Pair's repeated failure to beat key MA resistance has boosted pullback risks. 

USD/JPY News

Charts of the week: GBP/USD move to critical levels, extensions likely

Charts of the week: GBP/USD move to critical levels, extensions likely

GBP/USD is testing the 200 4-hour moving average after closing below key support at 1.3011. Bears eye a 38.2% Fib confluence target (50-DMA) around 1.2920. 

Read more

Gold: Funnelling down to short-term triangle break

Gold: Funnelling down to short-term triangle break

Gold extends recent bounce from 38.2% Fib retracement. A sustained upside break of the triangle can challenge the monthly high. The last week’s low can please sellers after the triangle’s downside break.

Gold News

GBP/USD: Bulls step in at 200 4-hour MA, attention is on “getting Brexit done”

GBP/USD: Bulls step in at 200 4-hour MA, attention is on “getting Brexit done”

GBP/USD is trading above 1.3000 at the time of writing, a touch higher and consolidating on the 200 four-hour moving average between and 1.2985 and 1.3014. Last week, cable was the underperformer into the close.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures