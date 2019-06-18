Gold surges through $1350 level, back closer to 14-month tops

- Fed rate cut hopes provide a strong boost to the non-yielding commodity.
- The upsurge seemed rather unaffected by a turnaround in the risk sentiment.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand also does little to hinder the momentum.
Gold built on its strong intraday positive momentum and spiked to fresh session tops, beyond the $1350 level during the early North-American session.
Having eased in the previous two sessions, the precious metal caught some aggressive bids on Tuesday and the up-move could be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the upcoming event risk - the latest FOMC monetary policy update.
Expectations that the US central bank will lay the groundwork for a rate cut by the end of this year were evident from the ongoing slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which turned out to be one of the key factors benefitting the non-yielding yellow metal.
Market bets for an eventual interest cut have been gradually increasing in the wake of the recent escalation in the US-China trade tensions and indications of the US economy losing steam, reinforced by weaker May monthly jobs report and softer inflation data.
The intraday positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by a solid intraday turnaround in the global risk sentiment, as depicted by a strong rally across European equity markets and which tends to dent the precious metal's relative safe-haven status.
Even a mildly positive tone surrounding the US Dollar, despite mixed US housing market data, also did little to dampen demand for the dollar-denominated commodity or stall the ongoing strong upsurge back closer to 14-month tops set last Friday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1352.82
|Today Daily Change
|13.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.98
|Today daily open
|1339.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1310.98
|Daily SMA50
|1295.05
|Daily SMA100
|1301.68
|Daily SMA200
|1269.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1343.35
|Previous Daily Low
|1333
|Previous Weekly High
|1358.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|1319.99
|Previous Monthly High
|1306.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|1266.35
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1336.95
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1339.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1334.05
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1328.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1323.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1344.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1349.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1354.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dives below 1.1200 as Draghi open to rate cuts
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.1200 as ECB President Mario Draghi said cutting rates remain part of the toolkit. He also opened the door to more QE and other measures.
GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, close to the fresh five-month low of 1.2511. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.
USD/JPY drops to 108.20 pressured by falling US T-bond yields
10-year US T-bond yield drops more than 3% on Tuesday. US Dollar Index climbs to 97.70 area ahead of housing data. ECB's Draghi says they may need to ease policy if inflation didn't move toward the target.
Gold surges through $1350 level, back closer to 14-month tops
Gold built on its strong intraday positive momentum and spiked to fresh session tops, beyond the $1350 level during the early North-American session.
Fed Preview: Proto-easing
Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.