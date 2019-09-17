Gold struggles to find direction, trades in tight range near critical $1,500 handle

- Saudi Arabia's output is expected recovery faster than initially thought.
- Industrial production in the US rose more than expected in August.
- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on Tuesday.
The XAU/USD pair struggling to make a decisive move on Tuesday and continues to trade in a relatively tight range around the $1,500 handle. As of writing, the pair was up 0.3% on the day at $1,503.
Reports of Saudi Arabia's crude oil production returning to normal levels in the next two to three weeks helped the market sentiment recover in the second half of the day and made it difficult for the precious metal to continue to gather strength as a traditional safe-haven.
However, Wall Street's main indexes remain in the negative territory and the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is losing more than 2% on the day to suggest that risk-on flows are not strong enough to dominate the market.
USD weakens ahead of FOMC
On the other hand, the US Dollar Index, which spent the first half of the day in a tight range above 98.50, lost its traction during the American trading hours as investors are looking to reposition themselves ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's monetary policy announcements. Despite the upbeat data that showed industrial production in the US rose 0.6% to beat the market expectation of 0.2%, the index is down 0.3% on the day at 98.33.
There won't be any other macroeconomic data releases in the remainder of the day. At 17:15 GMT, Saudi Arabia's oil minister is scheduled to update the press and we can see the pair react if his comments impact the market's risk perception.
Technical levels to consider
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1503.17
|Today Daily Change
|4.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32
|Today daily open
|1498.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1515.76
|Daily SMA50
|1476.53
|Daily SMA100
|1403.15
|Daily SMA200
|1347.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1512.07
|Previous Daily Low
|1496
|Previous Weekly High
|1523.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|1484.9
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1502.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1505.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1492.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1486.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1476.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1508.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1518.23
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1524.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
