Gold’s price reached a record high of $2,075 per ounce earlier this month and was last seen trading at $1,925, representing a 27% gain on a year-to-date basis.

However, bond fund giant Pimco’s validation model, which is based on changes in the real, or inflation-adjusted yield of government bonds, suggests that the yellow metal is still undervalued. The real or inflatio-adjusted US 10-year yield recently fell to record lows below -1% earlier this month.

Key points (source: Pimco.com)