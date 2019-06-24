Gold sticks to gains near multi-year tops, around $1410 region

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • Adds to the post-FOMC upsurge and remained supported by persistent USD selling bias.
  • Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East further underpin the safe-haven demand.
  • Overbought conditions warrant some near-term consolidation amid empty economic docket.

Gold edged higher through the mid-European session on Monday and is currently placed at multi-year tops, around the $1410-11 region. 

The Fed, in its latest monetary policy update last week indicated that it could cut interest rates by the end of this year to support economic growth and combat subdued inflationary pressure, which eventually turned out to be one of the key factors driving flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal. 

This coupled with heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East - especially after Iran shot down an American surveillance drone, provided an additional boost to the precious metal's relative safe-haven status and remained supportive of the ongoing positive momentum.

Meanwhile, bullish traders seemed unaffected by improving global risk sentiment, as depicted by a positive mood across equity markets, rather took cues from the prevailing US Dollar selling bias which tends to underpin the dollar-denominated commodity. 

However, extreme oversold conditions on the daily chart might hold investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets and warrant some near-term consolidation before the next leg of a directional move and absent relevant market moving economic releases.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1408.38
Today Daily Change 8.88
Today Daily Change % 0.63
Today daily open 1399.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1330.06
Daily SMA50 1301.03
Daily SMA100 1304.09
Daily SMA200 1273.14
Levels
Previous Daily High 1411.35
Previous Daily Low 1382.7
Previous Weekly High 1411.35
Previous Weekly Low 1333
Previous Monthly High 1306.9
Previous Monthly Low 1266.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1400.41
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1393.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 1384.35
Daily Pivot Point S2 1369.2
Daily Pivot Point S3 1355.7
Daily Pivot Point R1 1413
Daily Pivot Point R2 1426.5
Daily Pivot Point R3 1441.65

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

