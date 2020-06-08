Gold steadily climbs to session tops, still below $1700 mark

- A subdued USD price action assisted the yellow metal to regain some traction on Monday.
- The upbeat market mood might undermine the safe-haven commodity and cap the upside.
Gold edged higher through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1695 region.
Following a modest $10 bearish gap opening on the first day of a new trading week, the precious metal attracted some buying near the $1675 region and moved back to retest 50-day SMA support breakpoint. The uptick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to a subdued US dollar price action.
The greenback consolidated Friday's goodish intraday bounce, which was further supported by upbeat US monthly jobs report. A subdued USD price action was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity, albeit the prevalent risk-on environment kept a lid on any strong gains.
Growing optimism about a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economic recovery, coupled with expectations that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was over remained supportive of the upbeat market mood. This, in turn, might undermine the precious metal's safe-haven demand and hold bulls from placing any aggressive bets.
Even from a technical perspective, the commodity last week broke through a short-term ascending trend-channel support near the $1700 round-figure mark. A subsequent fall below the $1690 level added credence to a near-term bearish breakdown. Hence, the attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the broader market risk sentiment and the USD price dynamics might continue to play a key role in influencing the commodity's move on Monday.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1693.42
|Today Daily Change
|8.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.49
|Today daily open
|1685.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1722.01
|Daily SMA50
|1697.49
|Daily SMA100
|1642.4
|Daily SMA200
|1569.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1716.59
|Previous Daily Low
|1670.76
|Previous Weekly High
|1745.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1670.76
|Previous Monthly High
|1765.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1670.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1688.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1699.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1665.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1619.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1710.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1736.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1756.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering below 1.13 after weak German data, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.13, consolidating last week's gains. US Non-Farm Payrolls surprised with an increase of 2.5 million jobs and German industrial output plunged by 17.9%, worse than expected. ECB President Lagarde testifies later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report.
Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness
Dominance graphs show potential in BTC to take 3/4 of the market. ETH shows uncertainty just a few cents from key resistance levels. Ripple takes the concept of low volatility to the next level, far from what the market expected from XRP.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, still below $1700 mark
Gold edged higher through the early European session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1695 region.
WTI gains over 2.5% in Asia above $40.00, eyes on OPEC+ presser
WTI prints three-day winning streak to probe early-March tops. Risk-on sentiment joins OPEC+ output cut to please the commodity buyers. Officials from Saudi Arabia, Russia and the key OPEC members will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM GMT.