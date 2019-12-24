Gold steadies at fresh multi-week highs near $1490

- Gold gains more than $10 in holiday-shortened week.
- US Dollar Index moves sideways above 97.70 ahead of mid-tier data.
Despite the subdued market activity, the XAU/USD pair gained traction on Monday and continued to push higher on Tuesday to touch its best level since early November at $1493. However, the lack of fundamental drivers and the absence of fresh geopolitical developments suggested that the pair's recent action is technical in nature.
US Dollar Index stays above 97.70
Earlier in the session, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Non-Manufacturing Index dropped to 13.4 in December from 20.7 in November but was largely ignored by the market participants. The US Dollar Index, which advanced to its highest level in more than two weeks at 97.82, was last seen adding 0.05% on the day at 97.72. The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's Manufacturing Index will be the last data release from the US ahead of the Christmas break.
In the meantime, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 0.5% on the day to make it difficult for gold to find demand as a safe-haven. Wall Street will be open for a half-day on Christmas eve and is not expected to make any sharp fluctuations.
Weekly Jobless Claims on Thursday will be the only other macroeconomic data release from the US this week. Investors will be paying close attention to the impact of year-end flows on the pair as well.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1490.31
|Today Daily Change
|4.45
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1485.86
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1470.37
|Daily SMA50
|1477.25
|Daily SMA100
|1492.26
|Daily SMA200
|1414.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1486.11
|Previous Daily Low
|1477.55
|Previous Weekly High
|1481.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|1470.7
|Previous Monthly High
|1515.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|1445.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1482.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1480.82
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1480.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1474.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1471.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1488.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1491.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1497.35
EUR/USD near a critical Fibonacci support
EUR/USD is holding a few pips above 1.1065, the 61.8% retracement of the December rally, as the greenback remains the strongest in thin holiday trading.
GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2950 amid looming Hard Brexit risks
GBP/USD trades little changed above the 1.29 handle after fears of hard Brexit and resurgent US dollar demand capped the tepid bounce just below 1.2950 amid quiet trading.
Crypto Today: The market enters pre-holiday lull
The BTC/USD is currently trading at $7,315 (-3.4% on a day-to-day basis). The coin has retreated from the recent high of $7,689. During early Asian hours, the first digital coin has been range-bound around $7,300.
Gold climbs to fresh 7-week tops, just above $1490 level
Gold maintained its strong bid tone for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and climbed to seven-week tops, around the $1490 region in the last hour.
USD/JPY remains confined in a range below mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Tuesday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, just below mid-109.00s.