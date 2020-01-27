Gold sits near 3-week tops, around $1585 region amid risk-off mood

- Worries over the outbreak of coronavirus boosted gold's perceived safe-haven status.
- The ongoing slump in the US bond yields provided an additional boost to the metal.
- A subdued USD demand does little to influence or provide any meaningful impetus.
Gold held on to its strong bid tone through the mid-European session and is currently placed near three-week tops, around the $1585 region.
Concerns over the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus boosted demand for traditional safe-haven and assisted the precious metal to build on the previous session's bullish break through over two-week-old trading range.
Reviving safe-haven demand remain supportive
With more than 2,700 people infected and 80 dead, growing market concerns that authorities might be struggling to contain the outbreak of the virus triggered a fresh wave of the risk aversion trade on Monday.
The global flight to safety was evident from a selloff across equity markets and reinforced by a slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which further played their part in driving flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal.
Meanwhile, a subdued US dollar demand, albeit the downside remained limited, did little to influence or provide any meaningful impetus to the dollar-denominated commodity on the first day of a new trading week.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, investors will continue to pay close attention to headlines regarding the spreading of the coronavirus to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1584.9
|Today Daily Change
|13.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.84
|Today daily open
|1571.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1550.6
|Daily SMA50
|1504.72
|Daily SMA100
|1498.73
|Daily SMA200
|1444.42
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1575.88
|Previous Daily Low
|1556.6
|Previous Weekly High
|1575.88
|Previous Weekly Low
|1546.4
|Previous Monthly High
|1525.1
|Previous Monthly Low
|1454.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1568.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1563.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1560.27
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1548.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1540.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1579.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1587.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1598.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
