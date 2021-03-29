Gold, silver to plummet by year-end to $1600 and $20 respectively – CE

The prices of precious metals dropped back last week. Silver was the worst performer, with the price falling by around 5% as investors continued to sell holdings in ETFs and the prices of industrial metals declined more broadly. As a result, the gold/silver ratio ticked up. Elsewhere, the price of platinum eased back this week, while the price of palladium was little changed. Strategists at Capital Economics update their forecast for these precious metals by the end of 2021.
Key quotes
“We expect the price of silver to continue to fall relative to gold as industrial metals prices drop back. Our end-year forecasts are $20 and $1,600 per ounce for silver and gold respectively.”
“We think that the short-term outlook is brighter for palladium than platinum. Our view is primarily due to demand-side factors, which we think will keep the palladium market in deficit and push the platinum market back into surplus.”
“We have revised up our end-year forecast for palladium to $2,700 per ounce, while we think platinum will fall to $900 per ounce.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
