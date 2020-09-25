Gold sell-off pauses as US dollar retreats from two-month high

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Dollar's retreat from two-month highs puts brakes on gold sell-off. 
  • Gold's daily chart shows the market has turned indecisive. 
  • Risks, however, remain skewed in favor of deeper losses. 

Gold bears are taking a hiatus amid the US dollar's pullback from two-month highs. 

Indecisive market

The yellow metal witnessed two-way business and closed on a flat note on Thursday, forming a Doji candle – an indecision sign. 

The selling ran out of steam at $1,848 as the uptrend in the dollar index (DXY) paused at 94.59, the highest level since July 24. The DXY closed Thursday at 94.33 and remains sidelined near that level at press time. 

Meanwhile, gold is currently trading near $1,863 per ounce, having ended Thursday at $1,867.

Downside risks persist

While the dollar index has pulled back from multi-week highs in the last 12 hours or so, the upside breakout from the two-month trading range of 92.00-94.00 confirmed earlier this week is still valid. 

Besides, disappointment that Federal Reserve's recent decision to adopt average inflation targeting did not translate into more stimulus, renewed coronavirus fears, and growth concerns could continue to push the dollar higher in the run-up to the US elections. 

As such, the path of least resistance for gold appears to be on the downside. 

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1863.72
Today Daily Change -3.98
Today Daily Change % -0.21
Today daily open 1867.7
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1935.48
Daily SMA50 1941.54
Daily SMA100 1843.82
Daily SMA200 1722.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1877.12
Previous Daily Low 1848.84
Previous Weekly High 1973.64
Previous Weekly Low 1932.88
Previous Monthly High 2075.32
Previous Monthly Low 1863.24
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1866.32
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1859.64
Daily Pivot Point S1 1851.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 1836.27
Daily Pivot Point S3 1823.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 1880.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 1892.83
Daily Pivot Point R3 1908.55

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.7050 post-Aussie trade data

AUD/USD keeps gains above 0.7050 post-Aussie trade data

AUD/USD bears bailing out as price consolidates the down move above 0.7050 amid shrinking Australian Trade Surplus and broad US dollar retreat. The dollar gives back some ground, could give rise to healthy upside correction in AUD crosses. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY bulls testing critical resistance to avail

USD/JPY bulls testing critical resistance to avail

USD/JPY testing critical resistance structure in Tokyo on strength in the US dollar and equities. US dollar could be due to a bearish correction, making advances through 105.50 tough. On Thu, USD/JPY ranged between 105.20 and 105.53.

USD/JPY News

Gold sell-off pauses as US dollar retreats from two-month high

Gold sell-off pauses as US dollar retreats from two-month high

Gold bears are taking a hiatus amid the US dollar's pullback from two-month highs. The yellow metal witnessed two-way business and closed on a flat note on Thursday, forming a Doji candle – an indecision sign.

Gold News

WTI holding the $40's, but a fade on rallies is the technical playbook

WTI holding the $40's, but a fade on rallies is the technical playbook

WTI bulls taking the baton from the bears on Thursday against an otherwise technically bearish backdrop. Demand-side fundamentals demand greatly on a vaccine. Commodities are performing well as ...

Oil News

A feeble recovery in currencies

A feeble recovery in currencies

Currencies and equities attempted a comeback on Thursday after selling off sharply this week. While currencies rebounded, the DJIA which rose nearly 300 points intraday failed to hold onto its gains. The biggest beneficiary of the improvement in risk appetite was the CAD.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures