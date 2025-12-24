TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Dow Jones futures slip slightly ahead of holiday-shortened session

  • Dow Jones futures lose after the S&P 500 ended Tuesday at a new record high.
  • Technology stocks once again led the advance, with Nvidia up 3%, Broadcom gaining 2.3%, and Amazon rising 1.6%.
  • Traders expect the Fed to deliver two rate cuts in 2026 despite stronger-than-expected US economic data.
Dow Jones futures slip slightly ahead of holiday-shortened session
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

Dow Jones futures decline 0.11% to trade near 48,700 during the European session on Wednesday, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also decline, edging lower 0.10% and 0.09% to below 7,000 and 25,800, respectively. The New York Stock Exchange will close early for Christmas Eve and remain closed on Thursday for Christmas Day.

US Index futures edged lower after the S&P 500 closed at a fresh record of 6,909.79 on Tuesday, extending its winning streak to four consecutive sessions. Technology stocks led gains again, with Nvidia rising 3%, Broadcom up 2.3%, and Amazon gaining 1.6%.

Traders continued to price in two Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in 2026 despite stronger-than-expected economic data. Preliminary US annualized GDP grew 4.3% in the July–September period, beating expectations of 3.3% and the prior quarter’s 3.8% expansion. Meanwhile, the core PCE Price Index rose 2.9% quarter-over-quarter, in line with forecasts.

White House Adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday that the Fed is not cutting interest rates quickly enough, even though the US economy grew at a much faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, according to a CNBC report. Moreover, Fed Member of the Board of Governors Stephen Miran said on Monday that failing to ease policy would raise recession risks, adding that the need to dissent for 50 basis points diminishes over time as rates are reduced.

Dow Jones FAQs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.

Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.

Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.

There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD off three-month highs, holds near 1.1800 on softer US Dollar

EUR/USD off three-month highs, holds near 1.1800 on softer US Dollar

EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1800 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. A broadly subdued US Dollar continues to underpin the pair amid quiet markets and thin liquidity conditions on Christmas Eve. 

GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3500 amid quiet markets

GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3500 amid quiet markets

GBP/USD keeps its range trade intact at around 1.3500 in the European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling holds the upper hand over the US Dollar amid pre-Christmas light trading as traders turn to sidelines heading into the holiday season. 

Gold retreats from record highs amid profit-taking on Christmas Eve

Gold retreats from record highs amid profit-taking on Christmas Eve

Gold retreats following the move higher to the $4,525 area, or a fresh all-time peak, though the downside remains limited amid a bullish fundamental backdrop. The US Dollar selling bias remains unabated on the back of dovish Fed expectations, which continues to act as a tailwind for the bullion amid persistent geopolitical risks.

Shiba Inu's bears tighten grip, aiming for yearly lows

Shiba Inu's bears tighten grip, aiming for yearly lows

Shiba Inu price remains under pressure, trading below $0.000070 on Wednesday as bearish momentum continues to dominate the broader crypto market. On-chain and derivatives data further support the bearish sentiment, while technical analysis suggests a deeper correction targeting the yearly lows.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM slips below $0.22 as bearish momentum builds

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM slips below $0.22 as bearish momentum builds

Stellar (XLM) price is trading below $0.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday after failing to close above the key resistance earlier this week. Bearish momentum continues to strengthen, with open interest falling and short bets rising.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers