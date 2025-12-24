Dow Jones futures slip slightly ahead of holiday-shortened session

Dow Jones futures decline 0.11% to trade near 48,700 during the European session on Wednesday, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also decline, edging lower 0.10% and 0.09% to below 7,000 and 25,800, respectively. The New York Stock Exchange will close early for Christmas Eve and remain closed on Thursday for Christmas Day.

US Index futures edged lower after the S&P 500 closed at a fresh record of 6,909.79 on Tuesday, extending its winning streak to four consecutive sessions. Technology stocks led gains again, with Nvidia rising 3%, Broadcom up 2.3%, and Amazon gaining 1.6%.

Traders continued to price in two Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts in 2026 despite stronger-than-expected economic data. Preliminary US annualized GDP grew 4.3% in the July–September period, beating expectations of 3.3% and the prior quarter’s 3.8% expansion. Meanwhile, the core PCE Price Index rose 2.9% quarter-over-quarter, in line with forecasts.

White House Adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday that the Fed is not cutting interest rates quickly enough, even though the US economy grew at a much faster-than-expected pace in the third quarter, according to a CNBC report. Moreover, Fed Member of the Board of Governors Stephen Miran said on Monday that failing to ease policy would raise recession risks, adding that the need to dissent for 50 basis points diminishes over time as rates are reduced.