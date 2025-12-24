Gold (XAU/USD) retreats slightly from a fresh all-time peak, around the $4,526 area touched earlier this Wednesday, and trades with a negative bias during the first half of the European session. The precious metal currently trades around the $4,485 region, down 0.25% for the day, though the downside seems limited amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.

Dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations might keep a lid on the US Dollar's (USD) modest intraday bounce from its lowest level since early October and act as a tailwind for the non-yielding Gold. Apart from this, rising geopolitical uncertainties could benefit the safe-haven bullion and contribute to limiting the downside, warranting caution for aggressive bearish traders.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flashing extremely overbought conditions on the daily chart. This, in turn, prompts some profit-taking around the XAU/USD, especially after the latest leg up to a series of new record highs since the beginning of this week. The broader technical setup, however, favors bullish traders and backs the case for the emergence of some dip-buyers around the Gold.

An ascending channel guides the uptrend, with price stretching above its upper boundary near $4,430.50. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises steadily, and the XAU/USD holds above it, reinforcing a bullish tone. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stands above the Signal line in positive territory, and the widening histogram suggests strengthening momentum.

With the XAU/USD holding above the channel cap, pullbacks would be cushioned by the 50-day SMA at $4,167.09. As long as MACD remains above zero and its histogram stays positive, bulls would retain control. RSI remains elevated, highlighting stretched conditions, yet the broader trend stays higher while the price holds over dynamic support. Hence, a pause would not derail the uptrend.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

XAU/USD daily chart