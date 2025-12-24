TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades below $4,500 as bulls pause for a breather

  • Gold bulls take some profits off the table following this week’s record-setting run.
  • Dovish Fed expectations should cap the USD recovery and support the commodity.
  • The bullish technical setup further backs the case for the emergence of dip-buying.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades below $4,500 as bulls pause for a breather
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

Gold (XAU/USD) retreats slightly from a fresh all-time peak, around the $4,526 area touched earlier this Wednesday, and trades with a negative bias during the first half of the European session. The precious metal currently trades around the $4,485 region, down 0.25% for the day, though the downside seems limited amid a supportive fundamental backdrop.

Dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations might keep a lid on the US Dollar's (USD) modest intraday bounce from its lowest level since early October and act as a tailwind for the non-yielding Gold. Apart from this, rising geopolitical uncertainties could benefit the safe-haven bullion and contribute to limiting the downside, warranting caution for aggressive bearish traders.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flashing extremely overbought conditions on the daily chart. This, in turn, prompts some profit-taking around the XAU/USD, especially after the latest leg up to a series of new record highs since the beginning of this week. The broader technical setup, however, favors bullish traders and backs the case for the emergence of some dip-buyers around the Gold.

An ascending channel guides the uptrend, with price stretching above its upper boundary near $4,430.50. The 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) rises steadily, and the XAU/USD holds above it, reinforcing a bullish tone. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line stands above the Signal line in positive territory, and the widening histogram suggests strengthening momentum.

With the XAU/USD holding above the channel cap, pullbacks would be cushioned by the 50-day SMA at $4,167.09. As long as MACD remains above zero and its histogram stays positive, bulls would retain control. RSI remains elevated, highlighting stretched conditions, yet the broader trend stays higher while the price holds over dynamic support. Hence, a pause would not derail the uptrend.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

XAU/USD daily chart

Chart Analysis XAU/USD

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD off three-month highs, holds near 1.1800 on softer US Dollar

EUR/USD off three-month highs, holds near 1.1800 on softer US Dollar

EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1800 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. A broadly subdued US Dollar continues to underpin the pair amid quiet markets and thin liquidity conditions on Christmas Eve. 

GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3500 amid quiet markets

GBP/USD keeps range around 1.3500 amid quiet markets

GBP/USD keeps its range trade intact at around 1.3500 in the European session on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling holds the upper hand over the US Dollar amid pre-Christmas light trading as traders turn to sidelines heading into the holiday season. 

Gold retreats from record highs amid profit-taking on Christmas Eve

Gold retreats from record highs amid profit-taking on Christmas Eve

Gold retreats following the move higher to the $4,525 area, or a fresh all-time peak, though the downside remains limited amid a bullish fundamental backdrop. The US Dollar selling bias remains unabated on the back of dovish Fed expectations, which continues to act as a tailwind for the bullion amid persistent geopolitical risks.

Shiba Inu's bears tighten grip, aiming for yearly lows

Shiba Inu's bears tighten grip, aiming for yearly lows

Shiba Inu price remains under pressure, trading below $0.000070 on Wednesday as bearish momentum continues to dominate the broader crypto market. On-chain and derivatives data further support the bearish sentiment, while technical analysis suggests a deeper correction targeting the yearly lows.

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

Economic outlook 2026-2027 in advanced countries: Solidity test

After a year marked by global economic resilience and ending on a note of optimism, 2026 looks promising and could be a year of solid economic performance. In our baseline scenario, we expect most of the supportive factors at work in 2025 to continue to play a role in 2026.

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM slips below $0.22 as bearish momentum builds

Stellar Price Forecast: XLM slips below $0.22 as bearish momentum builds

Stellar (XLM) price is trading below $0.22 at the time of writing on Wednesday after failing to close above the key resistance earlier this week. Bearish momentum continues to strengthen, with open interest falling and short bets rising.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers