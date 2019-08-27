Gold seen higher at $ 1600 over next three months – UBS

Analysts at UBS remain optimistic on the gold-price outlook over the coming three to six months, with the prices seen as high as $ 1600.

Key Quotes:

"Gold to range from 1450 to $1600 over the next three months.

A risk of slower global growth due to US-China trade tensions, which could well lead to further central bank easing around the globe.

Gold, also, is seen as a safe haven.

The 6-month forecast is $1600.

The 12-month forecast is $ 1500."