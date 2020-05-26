Gold retreats to session lows, just above $1725 level amid risk-on mood

- Gold regained some traction on Tuesday amid weaker USD, worsening US-China relations.
- The upbeat market mood dented the commodity’s safe-haven status and capped the upside.
- A sustained break below $1722-20 support needed to confirm any near-term bearish bias.
Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick and retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range during the early European session. The intraday pullback lacked any strong follow-through and the commodity, so far, has managed to hold above the $1722-20 support zone.
The precious metal managed to regain some positive traction on Tuesday and reversed the previous day's modest downtick, albeit remained well within a three-day-old trading range. The uptick was sponsored by a broad-based US dollar weakness, which tends to undermine demand for the dollar-denominated commodity.
This coupled with concerns about worsening US-China relations further benefitted the precious metal's safe-haven status. It is worth recalling that diplomatic tensions between the world's two largest economies escalated further after China last week tabled national security laws for both Hong Kong and Macau.
However, the upbeat market mood, as depicted by a strong rally in the equity markets and reinforced by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, capped the upside for the non-yielding yellow metal. Hence, it remains to be seen if the commodity is able to attract some dip-buying at lower levels or breaks through the mentioned $1722-20 support.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the Conference Board's US Consumer Confidence Index for some short-term trading impetus. Apart from this, any further escalation in the US-China tensions will influence the broader market risk sentiment and contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1728.58
|Today Daily Change
|1.78
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1726.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1716.29
|Daily SMA50
|1667.36
|Daily SMA100
|1628.2
|Daily SMA200
|1560.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1736.02
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.89
|Previous Weekly High
|1765.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|1717.34
|Previous Monthly High
|1747.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|1568.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1727.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1730.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1720.45
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1714.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1706.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1734.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1742.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1748.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges above 1.23 on potential Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is surging above 1.23 as the EU is reportedly ready to make concessions to the UK on fisheries. Sterling is also advancing amid hopes for reopening and a weaker dollar.
EUR/USD is marching forward amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0950 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
Market sentiment dissociates from Bitcoin price
As Bitcoin's average price is in its mid-range, sentiment plummets and returns to the fear zone. The crypto market points to lower levels in the short term. The consolidation of the current price levels can be extended until the middle of June.
WTI prints over 1.0% gains in Asia, 100-day EMA eyed above $34.00
WTI remains above the monthly support line, marks four-day high beyond $34.00. 100-day EMA has been restricting the upside since the last four months. Seller may catch a breath near $30.00.
USD/JPY: Bulls keep 108.00/10 on radars amid upbeat trade sentiment
USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak, still below multiple highs marked during mid-April. Optimism surrounding the gradual reopening of global economies seem to favor the pair off-late. 61.8% Fib adds strength to the upside barrier.