- Gold prices retrace, experience pullback from recent highs as US Dollar strengthens.
- Risk-off sentiment, lower Gold demand follows Fed announcement on monetary policy.
- Fed cautious on economy, eyes on inflation, labor market.
- US 10-year Treasury yields, Dollar Index rise, both headwinds for Gold prices.
Gold prices (XAU/USD) fell from all-time highs of $2,223 and broke below the $2,200 figure on Thursday, clocking losses of 0.29% as the Greenback stages a comeback while US Treasury yields paired yesterday’s losses. A risk-off impulse and the lack of demand for the yellow metal above the $2,200 mark sponsored XAU/USD’s leg down toward the $2,179 mark.
Financial markets continued to digest the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) dovish hold following its March 21 meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues acknowledged that the economy is robust, the labor market is gradually cooling, and inflation remains high despite decreasing from higher levels last seen in the 1980s.
Fed officials reiterated that they expect three rate cuts in 2024, though policy would stay put unless data suggests the disinflation process is evolving. In the meantime, the US 10-year Treasury yield benchmark note has pared its losses, while the US Dollar Index (DXY) posted gains of 0.58% at 103.98.
Daily digest market movers: Gold price dips as US yields recover
- Jerome Powell emphasized the Fed had made progress on tempering inflation, and despite printing two straight months of higher prices, that hasn’t changed the Fed’s outlook in regard to price stability.
- Fed policymakers kept the Dot Plot unchanged for 2024. Still, the 2025 Dot Plot was revised up from 3.6% to 3.9%.
- For 2024, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) forecasts that the economy will grow 2.1%, up from 1.4%, while the Unemployment Rate will remain at 4%.
- Inflation figures in the United States as measured by the Fed’s favorite gauge for inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), weren’t changed. They were expected to be at 2.4%, while core PCE is projected to end at 2.6%, up from 2.4%.
- The US economic schedule revealed that Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending March 16 rose by 210K, below estimates of 215K and the prior week’s figures.
- S&P Global PMI figures for the United States were mixed with Services and Composite PMI readings cooling but remaining in expansionary territory. The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI was the outlier, exceeding estimates of 51.7 and the previous reading of 52.2 by jumping to 52.5.
- Existing Home Sales rose by 9.5% from 4 million to 4.38 million.
- According to the CME FedWatch Tool, expectations for a June rate cut stand at 74%, down from 59% at the beginning of the week.
Technical analysis: Gold traders' failure at $2,200 exposed the $2,180 mark
The XAU/USD price has fallen below the $2,200 mark and sits below the previous all-time high of $2,195 as sellers moved in. However, to further extend the yellow metal losses, they must drag prices toward the December 4 high, which turned support at $2,146, before challenging the $2,100 figure.
On the flip side, if buyers push prices toward $2,200, that will expose the current all-time high at $2,223 before aiming toward $2,250.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0850 on renewed USD strength
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.0850. The US Dollar gathers strength against its rivals following the Manufacturing and Services PMI data for March and forces the pair to continue to erase its Fed-inspired gains.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2700 after BoE decision, US data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2700. The BoE left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25% but none of the policymakers voted in favor of a rate hike. Meanwhile, the US data showed that private sector continued to grow in March.
Gold retreats from record high, trades below $2,180
Gold made a sharp U-turn and dropped below $2,180 after setting a new all-time high above $2,220 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to recover toward 4.3% after upbeat US data, causing XAU/USD to deepen its correction.
Bitcoin price could hit a new ATH, but there’s a caveat to this bounce
Bitcoin’s weekly sell signal seems to have played out without providing a dip into a key range. This premature bounce could be a short squeeze that eventually catches the eager bulls off guard.
SNB unexpectedly cuts Deposit Rate by 25 bps to 1.50%
Following its quarterly monetary policy assessment on Thursday, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) board members decided to cut the benchmark Sight Deposit Rate by 25 basis points (bps) from 1.75% to1.50%.