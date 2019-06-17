Gold retreats farther from 14-month tops, drops to $1336 area

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD manages to preserve Friday’s gains led by mostly upbeat US retail sales data.
  • Fading prospects for an immediate Fed rate cut move further weigh on the commodity.
  • Positive equities add to the selling bias and do little to lend any support to the metal.

Gold prices edged lower at the start of a new trading week and retreated farther from 14-month tops set on Friday.

The US Dollar staged a solid rebound on Friday following the release of upbeat US monthly retail sales data and prompted some aggressive long-unwinding trade around the dollar-denominated commodity.

The macro data also reduced the already-low chance of any monetary easing by the Fed at this week's policy meeting and further collaborated towards driving flows away from the non-yielding yellow metal.

The pullback extended through the early European session on Monday amid a mildly positive trading sentiment around equity markets, which tends to undermine the precious metal's safe-haven demand.

Meanwhile, heightened geopolitical risks in the Middle East, coupled with fears of a further escalation in the US-China trade tensions did little to lend any support or stall the ongoing corrective slide. 

It, however, remains to be seen if the current pullback marks the end of the recent positive momentum or is still seen as a buying opportunity as the focus now shifts to Wednesday's FOMC policy update.

In the meantime, the US economic docket - featuring the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index will be looked upon for some short-term trading impetus later during the early North-American session.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1337.25
Today Daily Change -4.68
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 1341.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1307.94
Daily SMA50 1294.09
Daily SMA100 1301.28
Daily SMA200 1268.78
Levels
Previous Daily High 1358.2
Previous Daily Low 1338.2
Previous Weekly High 1358.2
Previous Weekly Low 1319.99
Previous Monthly High 1306.9
Previous Monthly Low 1266.35
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1345.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1350.56
Daily Pivot Point S1 1334.02
Daily Pivot Point S2 1326.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 1314.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 1354.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 1366.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 1374.02

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

