Gold retreats below $1,680, still up more than $30 on Monday

- 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 5% on Monday.
- Gold continues to gain value on safe-haven demand.
- Markets' focus stays on headlines surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained nearly $50 last week and surged higher at the beginning of the Asian session on Monday. After touching its highest level in more than seven years at $1,689, the XAU/USD pair erased a portion of its earlier gains and was last seen trading at $1,674, where it still up 1.85%, or $31, on a daily basis.
The risk-averse market environment allows gold to continue to find demand as a safe-haven. Heightened worries over the coronavirus outbreak having a protracted negative impact on the global economy force investors to seek refuge. As of Monday morning, the total number of confirmed cases in China stood at 77,150 with 2,592 fatalities.
Confirming the dismal market mood, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which has inverted with the 3-month T-bond yield, is erasing more than 5% on the day. Additionally, major equity indexes in Europe are down between 3.3% and 3.7%.
Attention shifts to US data and WHO
Meanwhile, the greenback is staying relatively strong against its major rivals, possibly limiting the pair's upside for the time being. At the moment, the US Dollar Index is up 0.25% on the day at 98.59.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Manufacturing Survey will be featured in the US Economic docket. More importantly, markets will be paying close attention to the daily briefing of the World Health Organization (WHO) later in the session.
Technical levels to watch for
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1643.56
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1643.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1582.32
|Daily SMA50
|1550.93
|Daily SMA100
|1515.19
|Daily SMA200
|1474.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1649.32
|Previous Daily Low
|1619.02
|Previous Weekly High
|1649.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|1578.88
|Previous Monthly High
|1611.53
|Previous Monthly Low
|1517.1
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1637.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1630.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1625.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1607
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1594.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1655.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1667.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1685.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips back to low ground amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.08 coronavirus headlines are weighing heavily on the market. The US dollar remains bid despite falling US yields. Earlier, the German IFO Business Climate beat with 96.1.
GBP/USD dips below 1.29 on USD strength
GBP/USD has dipped below 1.29 as the dollar gains ground amid coronavirus headlines. The EU and the UK prepare for formal post-Brexit due to talks kicking off next week.
Crypto market consolidates prices while crushing traders' emotions
Top 3 prices remain in range and contradict indicators pointing south. Mild "fear" sentiment is inconsistent with prices in the upper range of the upward movement. XRP may be the surprise of the week and bounce upwards for technical reasons.
Gold hits fresh multi-year tops, eyeing $1700 mark
Gold continues scaling higher amid a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade. Heightened fears about the economic impact of the deadly coronavirus rattled investors. Absent relevant economic data is unlikely to hinder the ongoing strong move up.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.